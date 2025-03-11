Sunrise Mall to lose Hot Topic store as closures continue

Another longtime store set to close at Sunrise Mall

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Another store will soon be leaving the embattled Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights.

Hot Topic is set to close at the end of the month, with management telling the Citrus Heights Sentinel that the closure was a corporate decision.

This latest closure comes as several retailers – including mall anchor Macy's – have announced plans to leave.

Like many shopping malls across the country, Sunrise Mall has seen lagging occupancy rates.

Last year, Sunrise Mall saw the shuttering of Taco Bell, Pretzelmaker, Najia Cuisine, and Tilly's.

Citrus Heights has been considering plans to revitalize the mall and transform the area into a mixed-use space with residential units, office buildings, and a hotel.