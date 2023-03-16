Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunken boat pulled out of Sacramento River Deep Water Channel

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Thursday afternoon weather forecast - Mar. 16, 2023
Thursday afternoon weather forecast - Mar. 16, 2023 02:58

SOLANO COUNTY – Authorities have recovered a sunken boat from the Sacramento River Deep Water Channel near Rio Vista.

boat raised from sac river deep water channel
The recovery effort.  Solano County Sheriff's office

The Solano County Sheriff's Office says the 41-foot cabin cruiser had been left unattended and then sunk during the recent storms that have slammed Northern California and swelled waterways.

Due to the boat being an environmental as well as navigational hazard, officials decided to coordinate to get the vessel out.

On March 3, with the help of the Solano County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and Lind Marine, the boat was pulled out of the water.

Officials say private insurance and funding from the Surrendered and Abandoned Vessel Exchange program paid for the effort. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 4:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.