Sunken boat pulled out of Sacramento River Deep Water Channel

SOLANO COUNTY – Authorities have recovered a sunken boat from the Sacramento River Deep Water Channel near Rio Vista.

The recovery effort. Solano County Sheriff's office

The Solano County Sheriff's Office says the 41-foot cabin cruiser had been left unattended and then sunk during the recent storms that have slammed Northern California and swelled waterways.

Due to the boat being an environmental as well as navigational hazard, officials decided to coordinate to get the vessel out.

On March 3, with the help of the Solano County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and Lind Marine, the boat was pulled out of the water.

Officials say private insurance and funding from the Surrendered and Abandoned Vessel Exchange program paid for the effort.