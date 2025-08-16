Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting at Suisun City private property leaves 1 dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Officers are investigating after a person was found fatally shot at a private property in Suisun City on Friday night. 

Suisun City police say, around 8 p.m., officers responded to an undeveloped property near Weber Street to investigate reports of a shooting. 

At the scene, officers found a person who had been shot. The person was taken to the hospital by first responders, but police say the person later died. 

Suisun City detectives are now investigating what led up to the shooting.

The name of the person who died has not been released by authorities at this time. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue