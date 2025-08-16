Shooting at Suisun City private property leaves 1 dead

Officers are investigating after a person was found fatally shot at a private property in Suisun City on Friday night.

Suisun City police say, around 8 p.m., officers responded to an undeveloped property near Weber Street to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a person who had been shot. The person was taken to the hospital by first responders, but police say the person later died.

Suisun City detectives are now investigating what led up to the shooting.

The name of the person who died has not been released by authorities at this time.