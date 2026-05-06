Suisun City, Rio Vista clash over California Forever development plan in Solano County

A new dispute is brewing over the massive California Forever development in Solano County, with neighboring Rio Vista warning the project could open the door to large-scale data centers — a claim both the developer and Suisun City strongly deny.

Rio Vista City Manager Kristina Miller says the proposed Suisun City expansion plan allows data centers under its zoning rules, raising concerns about what could eventually be built on the site.

"Data centers are allowed virtually everywhere," Miller said. "So the possibility is there."

But Suisun City Manager Bret Prebula pushed back, saying data centers are not part of the plan.

"The plan as it is today from the developer and the desire of the city council has nothing to do with data centers," Prebula said.

California Forever, the billionaire-backed group behind the controversial Solano County development plan, also disputed Miller's claims. In a statement, the company said Miller's claims "appear to be attempts by a rogue city manager to damage the legitimate exploration process."

When asked by CBS13 whether she was acting as a "rogue city manager," Miller responded with, "I am not."

Suisun City's proposed specific plan does list data centers among the possible uses for the land.

Prebula said that language does not mean data centers are in the works and added that there is bad blood after the city of Rio Vista competed for the project.

"Never has it been from council or the developer, 'Hey, where do we put the data centers?' " Prebula said. "They are allowed in zoning. Zoning is broad intentionally because you don't know what the future holds as you do these big plans."

The California Forever plan is being promoted as creating a new community featuring housing, retail and jobs on thousands of acres of Solano County land in what would be an expanded Suisun City.

Still, Rio Vista officials say they remain concerned about what the project could ultimately become.

"We are concerned," Miller said.

Prebula criticized Rio Vista's public opposition, calling it "a disservice to the way we do business, city manager-to-city manager and frankly city to city."

The plan is expected to go before the planning commission later this year. If approved, construction would likely not begin until 2028.