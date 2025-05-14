Watch CBS News
Crystal Middle School in Suisun City placed on lockdown due to police activity, authorities say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SUISUN CITY – A Suisun City middle school has been placed on lockdown due to nearby police activity involving the Fairfield Police Department, according to the Suisun City Police Department. 

Crystal Middle School, located off Whispering Bay Lane and Driftwood Road, was placed on lockdown due to police activity in the neighborhood adjacent to the school, according to Suisun City police. 

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District said pick-up times may be delayed and is urging parents not to call or go to the school at this time. 

The school district said it plans to release an update.

Police have not released information about the incident. 

