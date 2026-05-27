Suisun City police seek person of interest in fire that damaged Walmart

Police in Suisun City are seeking the community's help as they try to identify a person of interest in connection with a fire at Walmart earlier this month.

The fire happened late on May 13, causing the store to temporarily close for a couple of days.

Fire crews and the store's automatic sprinkler system helped limit the fire's spread. But the store suffered substantial smoke and water damage.

The fire department said the fire was determined to be arson. Now, police are seeking information about a person of interest in connection with the fire.

Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in connection with a fire at the Suisun City Walmart.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is urged to contact the Suisun City Police Department.