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Fire that damaged Suisun City Walmart found to be arson, investigators say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A Walmart store in Suisun City is closed until further notice after investigators say a fire was intentionally set inside.

Firefighters responded to the Walters Road store just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting multiple calls about a fire inside, the Suisun City Fire Department said.

First responders found smoke, flames and an active fire sprinkler system inside the store. Several nearby fire departments – including Vacaville, Fairfield, Travis Air Force Base and Vallejo – were called to help.

The fire was contained, but Suisun City fire officials said the store suffered "substantial" smoke and water damage.

All employees and customers got out safely.

Suisun City fire officials said the incident remains under investigation, but they believe the fire was intentionally set.

Walmart said the store will be temporarily closed. Suisun City officials said pharmacy customers are being directed to Walmart stores in Fairfield and Vacaville.

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