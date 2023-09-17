Watch CBS News
Health

California awards over $16 million towards suicide prevention

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Suicide Prevention Month: California awards over $16 million towards suicide prevention
Suicide Prevention Month: California awards over $16 million towards suicide prevention 00:24

SACRAMENTO - September is Suicide Prevention Month and California is awarding over $16 million in youth suicide prevention efforts. That's along with grants to tribal and community organizations with the same mission. 

And, with kids headed back to school, California announced it created a new youth suicide prevention hub and a back-to-school mental health hub.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 10:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.