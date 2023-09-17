California awards over $16 million towards suicide prevention
SACRAMENTO - September is Suicide Prevention Month and California is awarding over $16 million in youth suicide prevention efforts. That's along with grants to tribal and community organizations with the same mission.
And, with kids headed back to school, California announced it created a new youth suicide prevention hub and a back-to-school mental health hub.
