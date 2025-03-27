Fire crews use snow machines to access, extinguish structure fire in Sugar Bowl village

NORDEN – Fire crews extinguished an early-morning fire in the Sugar Bowl village on Thursday, overcoming multiple challenges.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to the Sugar Bowl village for reports of a structure fire.

However, crews were not able to access the building with their engines due to the snow blocking access.

Crews used a snowcat, snowmobiles and UTVs to access and haul in gear and equipment in order to extinguish the fire.

Cal Fire NEU, Olympic Valley Fire Department and Northstar Fire Department helped Truckee Fire, while North Tahoe Fire Protection District provided coverage at one of Truckee Fire's stations.

"Fortunately these types of incidents are very infrequent in our area, however our crews regularly train on unique responses such as this so they are able to carry out our mission of providing the highest level of public safety services to the residents and visitors of our community at a moments notice," Truckee Fire.

Sugar Bowl Resort said the fire was isolated to the Sportshaus Spa and Fitness Center, which is for homeowners and hotel guests. The building sustained smoke damage but remains structurally intact. It will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

The resort added that no one was inside at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.