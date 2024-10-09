Davis Farmers Market one of the best in the West, study says

This Yolo County farmers market was named one of the best in the West

DAVIS -- The Davis Farmers Market was ranked as one of the six best farmers markets in the western United States in a new study published this week.

Davis resident Tony Martin, a customer for more than 20 years, stops by at least once a week.

"The grocery store is fine but you're not going to find things that taste better than what you find here," Martin said.

The market welcomes about a dozen vendors called the "backbone of the market" by organizers on Wednesday afternoons at Central Park.

On Saturdays, nearly 100 vendors and thousands of customers pack the pavilion.

"This is the third year of my brother and I having this farm. So since the beginning, this is a market we wanted to come to. It's so close to our farm in Winters. I want to stay local," said Eric Walker of Farmboy Organics.

Teresa Hickman and her Handmade by Teresa company have sold jewelry, bags and crafts at the market for nine years.

"The families that come through, they're really dedicated. They come every week," Hickman said.

Popularity and having the freshest of produce are reasons why the Davis Farmers Market was one of only four California markets to be ranked among the best.

InFlow's study found these to be the best markets in the West:

InFlow

The only other Northern California market on the list is in San Francisco.

"I love it because I agree. I totally agree," said Debbie Ramming, assistant manager of the Davis Farmers Market.

How did the survey decide the best markets?

The InFlow study, which also ranks the best markets in the South, Northeast and Midwest, said:

"Selection criteria included market popularity, historical significance, variety and quality of offerings, community engagement, and customer reviews. We also gathered information from websites, journals, and articles from reputable publications, as well as statistics from authoritative sources like Statista and the Farmers Market Coalition. Findings were aggregated based on vendor diversity, community activities, historical significance, visitor experience, and accessibility to determine the top markets in the United States."

While many might think farmers markets are too pricey, the study found that less than 3% of people surveyed felt the food was too expensive.

InFlow

"You get a really good relationship with the people you are buying from. We try to really foster that," Ramming said. "You're shaking the hand of the person who feeds you. The money that you spend on that product is going directly to the farmer that grows it. There is no middleman."

CBS13 asked vendors and customers about what makes the Davis market so special. The answer for most came down to one thing: the people.

"It's just a really welcoming sense of community," Ramming said.

"It's a sense of community. We've come here since my kids were really young. Some of the farmers have actually seen my children grow up," Martin said.

Where just as important as what is sold is the organic sense of family and community growing in the heart of Davis.

California has the most farmers markets in the country at 760, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.

The Davis Farmers Market in Central Park is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. year-round, rain or shine. On Wednesdays, the market is open for Picnic in the Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. May through September and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. October through April.