Student hit by vehicle outside high school in Tracy, police say

TRACY — A student suffered major injuries after being hit by a vehicle outside a Tracy high school, police said Thursday.

The collision happened shortly after 4 p.m. at South Lammers Road and Jaguar Run outside John C. Kimball High School, the Tracy Police Department said.

The student has since been taken to the hospital, and police said the driver remained at the scene to cooperate.

Northbound South Lammers Road is expected to be closed for some time. Tracy police said anyone attending Thursday night's DARE graduation at the campus should use alternate routes at 11th Street.