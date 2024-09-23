Stray cat problem has reached new high in Stanislaus County, nonprofit says

MODESTO — A nonprofit in California's Central Valley said its county's stray cat problem has reached a new high.

The Cat Network of Stanislaus is now receiving more calls than it can take. Monica Baker, the owner of the organization, described the county's current cat problem as "extremely overwhelming."

Baker has been catching cats in Stanislaus County for 25 years, getting her start by volunteering at local programs.

After those programs shut down, she started her own nonprofit—the Cat Network of Stanislaus—in 2012. However, Baker said the increasing number of stray cats is making the demand for her services skyrocket over the last year.

"I'd say 20 people on our waiting list and then we have about 30 calls that have not even returned," she said. "And every call has about, I'd say, five to 40 cats."

The cost of spaying and neutering also limits Baker. Even at a discounted rate, each procedure costs between $75-150.

"We don't get the services for free, and so a lot of our time is spent raising money to help subsidize so at least people don't have to pay that much," she said.

Baker said the answer to the growing stray cat problem is more resources.

"I think that the county used to have a lot of free programs that it seems like they're free, and then they run out of money and they stop," she said. "I would rather they have an ongoing program that cost a little bit of money but that didn't stop because when you stop fixing cats, that's when cats start breeding again."

Modesto City Councilman Chris Ricci said that he's working on a feral cat committee currently with 50 members. He hopes to launch it in November.

Until there are more efforts, Baker said it's up to the community to help where they can.