3 accused of stealing cherries from California farms, selling them at fruit stands

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing cherries and selling them at fruit stands across California, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday. 

Deputies responded to an agricultural area near Waterloo and Fairfield, where they say they found three people picking and stealing cherries. The suspects had over $2,000 worth of stolen cherries and caused about $2,000 worth of crop damage, the sheriff's office said. 

During the investigation, deputies said the suspects were tied to a string of similar thefts across multiple counties and were allegedly selling the cherries at fruit stands. 

Deputies said they seized thousands of dollars in cash.

The suspects were booked on felony charges that include theft, conspiracy and agricultural crimes.

"This wasn't just a petty pick-it was a well-organized produce plunder," the sheriff's office said.

