Stockton's Mexican-American community carries on tradition with 45th annual parade

The 45th annual Diocese of Stockton Hispanic Ministry's Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration took place through the downtown Stockton streets on Sunday afternoon.

For Stockton residents like Andres Orozco, attending the parade is a tradition. Orozco, who was born and raised in Stockton, participated in the parade as a kid.

"I'm a Catholic-Mexican, so I've been coming here ever since I was little," Orozco said. "My parents have been coming here before I was born with their family, the main reason you come out here is to show appreciation to Our Lady of Guadalupe."

For the Vargas family, it's also been a tradition for generations.

"We've been doing this since we were little, since I was little," Emily Vargas said. "Our grandfathers, they've been coming here since it started. It's just such a nice tradition we all have as a family to come."

A tradition that 15-year-old Emily hopes continues.

"It looks very pretty that all the churches [are] here and, as a community, I think that so far through our generations, I hope it keeps going," Vargas said. "It's pretty cute. And traditional to keep our roots, from where we came from, still standing to this day and hopefully still going throughout the next generations."

Emily's older brother was in Sunday's parade, dancing with their church's band. She said this event is very significant for her.

"Because this basically represents what we are, where we came from, and that, yeah, it's our tradition, it's our culture, mostly that it's what we believe in, our religion, that is also very important for us," Vargas said.

With Christmas around the corner, it's also a time of reflection. Vargas encourages people to be united with their families, focus on forgiveness if there are any problems, and to remain grateful and faithful. Orozco also wants to focus on gratitude while spreading love and joy.

"The birth of Jesus, obviously for everyone, is a new beginning," Orozco said. "It's the promise that God has given to us that there's always going to be light. And that's what Christmas is, Christmas is a time for rejoice in the Lord and always give thanks for the things that you have."

The procession ended at Adventist Health Arena, where there was a Celebration of the Eucharist mass.