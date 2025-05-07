Stockton murder suspect Jawon Murray convicted in 2023 Eastland Plaza shooting

STOCKTON – Prosecutors have announced the conviction of a suspect in a 2023 Stockton shooting that saw a man killed in front of his family in broad daylight.

William Potter was walking home from grocery shopping at Eastland Plaza back on March 19, 2023. Investigators alleged that Jawon Murray and Desiree Lopez followed him – shooting from a vehicle once Murray reached a nearby neighborhood.

Potter was rushed to the hospital but later died, Stockton police said. Murray and Lopez were arrested shortly after the incident.

Scene of the shooting investigation on March 19, 2023. Stockton Police Department

On Wednesday, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced that Murray had been convicted of first-degree murder.

"William Potter was executed in front of his family in broad daylight. Today's verdict ensures that his killer will never harm another innocent life," DA Ron Freitas said in a statement.

Lopez was also convicted as an accessory after the fact, with prosecutors having said she tried to hide the gun used in the shooting in a diaper bag.

Murray will be facing a sentence of life in prison without parole. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.