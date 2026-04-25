Stockton firefighters extinguish late-night large warehouse fire

Fire crews in Stockton knocked down a large fire late Friday night, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.

The fire department said a warehouse caught fire in the area of Wilson Way and Bradford Street around 11:30 p.m. It took crews about an hour to gain control of the flames and make sure no one was injured.

Pictures shared on social media by the fire department appear to show that the Low Price Auto Glass warehouse was on fire. CBS Sacramento has reached out to the company, whose website says they offer "exceptional quality and service at prices that won't break the bank."

Stockton Fire Department

Crews added that they were able to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes, calling it a "challenging" fire. They remained at the scene through Saturday morning.

The building's walls fell in, leaving it a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were some temporary power outages in the area.