Suspect in Stockton serial-killing case indicted by grand jury for 6 counts of murder

More than three years after his arrest in a serial killing investigation, Wesley Brownlee was indicted by a grand jury for the murder of six people, San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas announced on Thursday.

Brownlee was arrested in 2022, when the police chief said they caught him while he was "out hunting."

He is accused of going on an 18-month killing spree that stretched from the Bay Area to Stockton.

Freitas said Brownlee was arraigned on six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Prosecutors said they believe he's behind a seventh homicide, but they are still investigating, so it was not included in the indictment.

Thursday's announcement comes after the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office spent the past six weeks presenting evidence in front of a grand jury. The grand jury then returned the indictment on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the charges make him eligible for the death penalty. However, there is a statewide moratorium on the death penalty.

Freitas added that the indictment is a way to speed things up, saying he thinks the case has been going on too long.

Prosecutors are hopeful that a trial will begin next year.

A motive for the attacks is still unclear. Brownlee did not enter a plea Thursday but has pleaded not guilty in the past.