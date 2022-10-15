Suspect arrested in California serial killing investigation

Stockton police chief announces arrest in serial killings Stockton police chief announces arrest in serial killings 09:05

A suspect was taken into custody in Stockton, California, early Saturday morning in connection with a serial killing investigation, authorities said. The man was apprehended during a traffic stop.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Wesley Brownlee was taken into custody at about 2 a.m. local time. He had been under surveillance.

Officers "determined early this morning, he was on a mission to kill," McFadden said. "He was out hunting."

He was wearing dark clothing and a mask when he was arrested, the police chief said.

"We are sure we stopped another killing," McFadden added. He was arrested on homicide charges.

Wesley Brownlee was taken into custody in Stockton, California, on Oct. 15, 2022, in connection with a serial killing investigation. Stockton Police Department

Investigators had been searching for a suspect, who, according to police, was believed responsible in the fatal shootings of five men in Stockton, and a sixth man in Oakland, dating back to April 2021. The latest killing occurred in September. A woman was also believed to have been wounded by the suspect.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar told reporters Brownlee will be arraigned Tuesday. The exact charges he faces have yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.