Stockton mayor prioritizes public safety in State of the City address

STOCKTON — Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi prioritized public safety in the annual State of the City address on Tuesday.

Mayor Fugazi and five out of the city's six councilmembers took over Adventist Health Arena to talk about the health of Stockton. The mayor sent a clear message that the city is moving onward and upward.

"We have to change the narrative if we want people to see Stockton differently. There are other things we need to do that are tangible, like recruitment of our public safety," she said.

Fugazi says she's focused on the positive coming out of the city. Part of that, she says, is the city tackling violence and being fiscally sound.

"When we're going through any kind of challenging times, we still have to look for the silver lining," she said.

There have been several shootings in the city this year. Among them is one where six people were shot on Charter Way in April.

"One of our biggest challenges has to do wiih gang violence and guns on the street, illegal guns on the street," said Fugazi.

At least three 17-year-olds have been victims of homicide this year in Stockton.

"This year, I've had three students who have died, that were murdered. I have another student who is the suspect in a murder and was apprehended. I know all four of these young men, and it's sad," the mayor said.

Mayor Fugazi says she wants to make progress in the city and believes she's up for the task.

"I will say, we can, we should and we will have good things in this city for people to look forward to, but I will say we have to have things for our youth," she said.

Part of that is creating stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community.

"We're building relationships in this city so we can build trust," she said.

Mayor Fugazi says right now there are no plans for layoffs or cuts coming to the city.