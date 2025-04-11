Watch CBS News
6 men wounded in shooting that closed I-5 on-ramp in Stockton

By
Cecilio Padilla
Cecilio Padilla,
Brandon Downs
6 people shot at Charter Way, Lincoln Street in Stockton
6 people shot at Charter Way, Lincoln Street in Stockton 00:29

STOCKTON – Six men are in the hospital after a shooting closed an off-ramp of Interstate 5 in Stockton Friday afternoon, police say.

California Highway Patrol confirmed the investigation is happening on Charter Way, near Lincoln Street.

The Stockton Police Department said the first report of the shooting came in around 2:10 p.m. 

Stockton police said six men were shot and all are expected to survive. Police said three men self-transported to the hospital and three others were located and taken to the hospital.

Due to the investigation, the southbound I-5 on-ramp on Charter Way is closed. No estimated time of opening has been given.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was available. 

