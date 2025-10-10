Stockton police arrest second suspect in deadly shooting of 18-year-old

Stockton police say they have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 18-year-old man in August.

Police announced Friday that they arrested 18-year-old Alexis Holloway in connection with a deadly shooting on Aug. 30 near Albany and Astor drives. The victim underwent surgery following the shooting, but police said he died more than two weeks later.

Walter Burgess, 23, was also arrested last month in connection with the shooting, police said. Burgess is also a suspect in another shooting on Aug. 21 that left a 19-year-old woman dead on North El Dorado Street.

Holloway was arrested Thursday and was booked into jail on homicide charges, police said.

The motive in the shooting is unknown and the investigation is ongoing, police said.