Stockton Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Stockton police on Tuesday said a suspect was arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old in August.

The shooting happened on Aug. 30 in the area of Albany and Astor drives. Police said an 18-year-old was found injured at the scene. He was taken to the hospital but died on Sept. 16.

Police said detectives identified 23-year-old Walter Burgess as a suspect, and that on Monday, they pulled over a vehicle in which Burgess was a passenger.

Police said he was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of homicide. 

