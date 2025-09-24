Stockton police arrest suspect in shooting death of 19-year-old woman

Detectives say a man already in custody for a different Stockton homicide has been arrested in connection to the killing of a young woman.

Walter Burgess, 23, was arrested on Monday as a suspect in the Aug. 30 shooting near Albany and Astor drives, Stockton police say. An 18-year-old man died weeks after that shooting.

Stockton police say detectives have now linked Burgess to another shooting back on Aug. 21 where a 19-year-old woman died following a shooting on North El Dorado Street.

Burgess, who remains in custody, will now be facing additional homicide charges related to the Aug. 21 shooting.

No motive for the shootings has been detailed by detectives.