Watch CBS News
Local News

Stockton police arrest suspect in shooting death of 19-year-old woman

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Detectives say a man already in custody for a different Stockton homicide has been arrested in connection to the killing of a young woman.

Walter Burgess, 23, was arrested on Monday as a suspect in the Aug. 30 shooting near Albany and Astor drives, Stockton police say. An 18-year-old man died weeks after that shooting.

Stockton police say detectives have now linked Burgess to another shooting back on Aug. 21 where a 19-year-old woman died following a shooting on North El Dorado Street.

Burgess, who remains in custody, will now be facing additional homicide charges related to the Aug. 21 shooting.

No motive for the shootings has been detailed by detectives. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue