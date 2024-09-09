Stockton proposes offering reward to those who help catch illegal dumpers

City of Stockton tries to crack down on illegal dumping

City of Stockton tries to crack down on illegal dumping

City of Stockton tries to crack down on illegal dumping

STOCKTON — The Stockton City Council is set to vote on upping fines for illegal dumping and giving out a reward to people who help catch those who do it.

Stockton locals agree with this proposal and want to see their city cleaned up.

"It makes Stockton look ugly," Eduardo Hernandez said.

Hernandez has lived in Stockton his whole life and is fed up with his neighborhood being someone else's dumpster.

"They just drop it off anywhere, honestly," he said. "They don't really care. They're basically messing up their own place where they live at."

Mattresses, empty chairs, cribs, and even entire refrigerators have been left illegally on the side of the road.

Now, the city council proposes to put harder punishments on illegal dumpers and rewards for those who call them out.

Vice Mayor Kimberly Warmsley said she fully backs the proposal.

"I see people drive right up and just start dumping stuff right out of their cars," she said. "So I'm looking to [Tuesday's] meeting to convene and do just that."

How would the fines and reward system work?

The proposal states that if you're caught illegally dumping in the city, it's a $1,000 fine.

Caught again within a year? That's a $2,000 fine. Then, $3,000 every single time after that.

There's also a reward system built in for those who help catch someone illegally dumping.

"If they're convicted, a resident can receive up to $250," Warmsley said.

You will need to get the license plate of the vehicle, a description of the car and what was tossed, and any video or photos that could also help the case.

The money for the rewards comes out of the city manager's office. The proposal could be passed at city hall as early as Tuesday afternoon.