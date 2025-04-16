Stockton railway intersection that is worst bottleneck in state gets $14 million for upgrades

STOCKTON — It's called one of the worst railroad bottlenecks in California, and it's in south Stockton.

It's called the Stockton Diamond, right near Aurora Street and Scotts Avenue. Passenger trains come in from the north and south, while freight trains coming to and from the port primarily come in from west to east.

It causes congestion and several backups, but it has now gotten a huge boost financially for upgrades.

"Two different rail lines that are crossing one another. It's just like any intersection. In order to go straight, one way has to stop, so we end up with rail or freight trains and passenger trains waiting for the other to clear," said Ryan Niblock with the San Joaquin Council of Governments.

The intersection is getting $14 million in federal dollars to add grade separation for the rail lines, so there's less stopping and waiting.

"It is a big deal to the region, and while it may not seem like it, it is a project that affects everyone," Niblock said.

This project is a part of $25.4 million of funding going towards improving air quality in San Joaquin County.

In 2023, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Stockton ranked as the second-worst California city for asthma.

"The more improvements we can have in the San Joaquin Valley for air quality, the better," said Niblock.

Fewer idle trains waiting for others to pass through means fewer fumes are going into south Stockton's air.

"By clearing it up with this project, you will facilitate more goods movement through the region, which is an economic benefit," Niblock said.

There is not yet a date for when this will be finished.