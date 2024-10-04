13th annual Stockton Pride continues despite record-high temperatures

STOCKTON — The 13th annual Stockton Pride will happen this weekend despite the high heat and organizers planning it in October for cooler weather.

The festival will take place around Yosemite Village on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fathrkiri, a local songwriter, expects to take part in Stockton Pride, but what he didn't expect to be in attendance was the heat.

"Especially getting out of the heat because oh my goodness, it is so hot out here, even in the fall," he said. "Most people are going to try and get through it to try and show their support and enjoy the event."

Organizers are now working around it.

"Historically, October is usually a cooler season," said Jonathan Lopez, an organizer with the San Joaquin Pride Center.

This October has already shattered heat records in the San Joaquin Valley, including Stockton reaching 105 degrees on Thursday. The heat plans to stick around through the weekend.

"We plan on having tents out, plenty of sitting spaces, a cooling station, plenty of water bottles to hand out, a VIP section that will be a beautiful 74 degrees all day long," Lopez said.

Stockton Pride happens in October because it is LGBTQ+ History Month.

"We have a lot of people that changed the world. We have people who helped end World War II. We have people who went to space," Lopez said.

The event is set to bring over 2,000 people to Yosemite Village.

"We look for big events like this. This will be year three we'll be out with Stockton Pride," said Juanita Pasley, owner of Sweet Life Boutique.

Pasley used to get her start as a vendor at events like these and now has a storefront along Miracle Mile. She hopes the heat doesn't melt the crowds away.

"We've become used to it," she said. "The trick is getting people to come out so we'll put a couple of umbrellas in front of the pop-up tent and things like that."

Pasley is also on the board for the Stockton Cruise Night along Miracle Mile, which was also set for this weekend but was postponed to mid-October because of the heat.