Stockton Pride celebration perseveres after hate incidents in the city

June is Pride Month, and there will be no shortage of celebrations in Stockton this weekend.

The 14th annual Stockton Pride event is set to kick off Saturday, even after some hate incidents sparked worry and outrage in the city's LGBTQ+ community.

"They can say whatever they want to us, we're still going to be here," said Marcus Mac, one of the founders of Stockton Pride.

Despite what police call two hate incidents earlier in June, the community is not letting fear get in the way.

"I was nervous from the first one we ever had, when we had the first one in 2012. I didn't realize it would be so successful," said Mac.

Mac not only helps run the Central Valley Gender Health and Wellness Center, but also Stockton Pride.

Now in its 14th year, Stockton Pride kicks off in the city this Saturday -- a tradition that is moving indoors.

"It was triple-heat everywhere. We're not letting the heat beat us, which is why we're moving indoors now," Mac said.

But heat wasn't the only worry.

A brick was thrown through the center's window, which had a transgender flag on full display.

Mac says it doesn't matter what gets thrown at the community, they will continue to celebrate.

"Marsha P. Johnson never gave up when she believed in it. This is why we're here, because of her and the Stonewall Riots of '69," said Mac. "[Some] have forgotten this is why we celebrate Pride."

San Joaquin County will fly the Pride flag on June 27 to recognize Pride, two years after the county voted not to fly it.

"It's not going to hurt anybody, the flag never hurt anybody. Yet we know it triggers people," Mac said. "There is an LGBTQ community in this town."

The city of Tracy will have the Pride flag on display throughout June. Manteca and Stockton also flew the Pride flag for a week.

Eventually, Mac would love to see every city fly it for all of Pride Month.