Stockton Ports sell out crowd as 99 Speedway races on for 4th of July

The Stockton 99 Speedway hosted its biggest race of the season Thursday night, and it was supposed to end with a fireworks show, but that had to be cancelled after the explosions at a fireworks warehouse in Yolo County this week.

People flocked to the raceway to show their support, but also to the Stockton Ports game, where their fireworks show was not affected.

The Ports say this was the most packed they've had the stadium in 10 years. Over 5,500 people came out to not only cheer on the ports but to watch one of the few remaining fireworks shows in the county.

Speedway owner Tony Noceti says the racing event hasn't been without challenges. Last week, thieves broke into the speedway and took $20,000 worth of equipment, things that were necessary to put on the show.

"We have to get our job done. Our sound people dove in, our radio people, the sheriff's department. All they have to do is ask for help, don't come in here and break my stuff up," Noceti said.

The city of Stockton will have its own fireworks show at Weber Point Friday night.

The speedway, meanwhile, says that on August 9, they'll have another racing event to raise money for what happened in Esparto.