Driver who crashed in Stockton was assaulted, carjacked and hit by vehicle

STOCKTON – A 68-year-old man is in the hospital recovering after he was involved in a crash, assaulted, hit by another vehicle and had his vehicle stolen in Stockton Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to Poplar Street and Madison Street, where the man was involved in a crash.

Police said multiple people standing in the area approached the vehicle, forced the man out and assaulted him. Then, the suspects stole the man's vehicle.

A short time later, a vehicle that was not involved in the crash hit the man, police said. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The man's vehicle was located abandoned nearby.

No suspect information was known as the case remains under investigation.