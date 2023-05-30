Watch CBS News
Local News

Stockton police searching for suspects in 2 different shootings that left 5 injured

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Stockton police on the search for suspects in 2 different shootings that left 5 injured
Stockton police on the search for suspects in 2 different shootings that left 5 injured 00:33

Police in Stockton are looking for the suspects in two different shootings that left five people hurt.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Monday night. Police say a gunman shot three people during a fight on Chapman Oak Drive and Palermo Street. All three victims are expected to survive. 

The second shooting was reported about three hours later on West Third Street. According to police officers, two men were shot during this incident and were taken to the hospital. 

There is no suspect information in either incident.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 12:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.