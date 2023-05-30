Stockton police searching for suspects in 2 different shootings that left 5 injured

Stockton police on the search for suspects in 2 different shootings that left 5 injured

Police in Stockton are looking for the suspects in two different shootings that left five people hurt.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Monday night. Police say a gunman shot three people during a fight on Chapman Oak Drive and Palermo Street. All three victims are expected to survive.

The second shooting was reported about three hours later on West Third Street. According to police officers, two men were shot during this incident and were taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information in either incident.