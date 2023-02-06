Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting
STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.
According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street.
When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.
Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.
Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.
At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.