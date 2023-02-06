Watch CBS News
Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.

According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street.

When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.

Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.

