Stockton Police investigating after woman dies from gunshot wounds en route to hospital

STOCKTON — Stockton Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman died from a gunshot wound.

According to police, at 9:59 a.m., a good samaritan found a 43-year-old female assault victim in the area of American Street underneath Highway 4.

While being taken to a hospital by medics, she became unconscious and died.

When the body arrived at the hospital, a doctor located a gunshot wound on her body.

At this time, police do not have a motive or suspect information and ask that anyone with information call the nonemergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

December 3, 2022

