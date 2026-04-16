Stockton police name first Latina deputy chief in agency history

The Stockton Police Department marked a historic first for the agency when it promoted its first Latina to hold the position of deputy chief.

Anabel Morris, a 26-year veteran of the department, said the milestone represents both personal achievement and broader opportunity for the community.

"It definitely means a lot to me," Morris said. "If someone can see themselves in this position… it would be a huge advancement for our department and organization in knowing that there are opportunities for not only Latinas, but any youth in the community."

Morris began her career as a patrol officer after entering a department trainee program that paid for her academy training. At the time, she was a mother of two young children and said she would not have been able to pursue law enforcement without the opportunity.

Over the years, she rose through the ranks, serving as sergeant and lieutenant and overseeing units including aerial systems and crisis negotiation teams.

"What that is doing is preparing you long-term to be a leader," Morris said. "To ensure that you're well-rounded, and that you can make those tough decisions when that time comes."

Morris said she has long understood the significance of representation in leadership roles, especially for women and Latinos in law enforcement.

"I think, as a woman, we bring a different perspective… we have different thought processes, especially when you become a mother... I think we have a lot to offer," she said.

She added that it's not lost on her how she's made history in the Stockton Police Department, and her advice for young girls is to believe in themselves.

"It's important that they search for that mentor… and be unafraid to speak up for themselves, because if I can achieve this coming from parents that were from Mexico, first-generation born here and raised in migrant housing, they can also achieve it," she said.

Morris credited her mother as her biggest inspiration.

"For me, it's my mother," Morris said. "She had a rough childhood, but she's been able to be the sweetest mom… which she never experienced."

Stockton police said the trainee program Morris entered decades ago still exists today, offering a pathway into law enforcement careers for new recruits, including young women interested in policing.