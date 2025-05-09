Watch CBS News
Local News

Stockton police arrest suspect on homicide charges in missing persons case

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON – A suspect was arrested on homicide-related charges in connection with the death of a person who went missing late last year, Stockton police said on Friday.

In November, the Stockton Police Department said it began a missing person's investigation for 27-year-old Leanalea "LaLa" Leanos. 

During that investigation, detectives found human remains that were identified as Leanos. 

Police said they identified a suspect as 38-year-old Adam Lopez, who was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Task Force on Tuesday.

adam-lopez.png
Stockton Police Department

 Lopez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide-related charges, police said. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.