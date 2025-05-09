Stockton police arrest suspect on homicide charges in missing persons case

STOCKTON – A suspect was arrested on homicide-related charges in connection with the death of a person who went missing late last year, Stockton police said on Friday.

In November, the Stockton Police Department said it began a missing person's investigation for 27-year-old Leanalea "LaLa" Leanos.

During that investigation, detectives found human remains that were identified as Leanos.

Police said they identified a suspect as 38-year-old Adam Lopez, who was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Task Force on Tuesday.

Stockton Police Department

Lopez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide-related charges, police said.