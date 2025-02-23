Watch CBS News
Stockton police arrest second suspect in November 2024 homicide

By Jose Fabian

A second suspect was arrested Saturday in connection to a November 2024 homicide in Stockton, police said.

Police identified the suspect as De'Andre Watts, 23. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

On Nov. 18, 2024, police responded to N California and E Park streets for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old and a 30-year-old who had been shot. 

The 30-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The 18-year-old had injuries that were not life-threatening. 

A suspect was arrested later in the month. Police identified him as De'Arius Wilson, 22. He was arrested and booked into the county jail on homicide-related charges. 

