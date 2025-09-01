Watch CBS News
Stockton police arrest 72-year-old man in deadly weekend shooting

Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
A man in his 70s was arrested on suspicion of murder following a deadly shooting in Stockton over the Labor Day weekend, police said.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of West Hazelton Avenue and South Harrison Street on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man, but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

The victim's name has not been released.

Homicide detectives conducted an investigation and were able to identify a suspect. Around 5 p.m., officers with the department's Gang Street Enforcement Team and San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

james-allen-stockton-suspect-090125.jpg
James Allen, 72, is suspected in a deadly shooting of a 60-year-old man in Stockton on Aug. 31, 2025. Stockton Police Department

The suspect, identified as 72-year-old James Allen, was taken into custody. Allen was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of homicide and narcotics violations.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

