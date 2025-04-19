23-year-old man dies after shot in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON – A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot in Stockton Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the 4500 block of N El Dorado Street.

When officers from the Stockton Police Department arrived at the scene, they said they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and later died, police said. His identification has not been released at this time.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

No other information was available.