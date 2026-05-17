Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica visits Stockton: "We say their names so they won't be forgotten"

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., has made its way to Stockton, where families have gathered to pay their respects and honor the U.S. service members who died during the Vietnam War.

It is the fifth time the Moving Wall Vietnam Memorial has been in Stockton. The memorial is open to the public 24 hours a day.

Each day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., the names of 58,221 fallen U.S. service members from the Vietnam War are read aloud in front of the half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Gina Pittman, the daughter of Medal of Honor recipient Richard Pittman, reflected in front of the names of her father's dear comrades, who died when his platoon was ambushed in 1966.

"This is Franklin Eucker," Pittman said. "My dad used to, when I was a little girl, he would wake up crying his name and…they start here with Robin Arnold and they go all the way down past, I believe, Daniel Harmon. These are all the men that passed the day of my dad's action. And then I believe it's two lines more down to Mr. McIntosh that died in the subsequent days following the action."

The VA clinic in French Camp was named after Pittman's father. Pittman described the horrific scene that led to him receiving the Medal of Honor after his platoon was ambushed.

"He went ahead as far as he could," Pittman said. "And when he exhausted his weapons, he used even enemy weapons, trying to save as many as he possibly could. And then fired his last grenade and went back and joined his platoon and helped remove those that were too injured to get down there."

Pittman said she is "grateful and blessed" her father made it home, while also remembering those who did not.

"We say their names so they won't be forgotten because they died for this country and that's the very least that we can do," Pittman said. "This wall and days like today where they make it travel is in honor of them and their sacrifice. And we're so very sorry for their loss."

Vietnam War U.S. Army veterans Gwendell Holloway, a two-time Purple Heart recipient, and Adrian Sandoval reunited at the Moving Wall. Both were moved by seeing the names of their fallen friends and brothers-in-arms. Sandoval said it is tough, hard and heartbreaking.

"Lost a lot of good buddies," Sandoval said. "Yeah, it's kind of sad. I don't think about it much, only when I come here. Matter of fact, this is probably the most i've ever talked to anybody about it. Unless you're there, then I'll share. A lot of infantry guys, we shared a lot together, but not in general."

Holloway remembered William McGarvey, who he said was lying right next to him when he was killed, and Herbert William Scott III.

"Knowing the guy that you really fought with and got to know and came close to, it hurts," Holloway said. "I wish that he was with us today, but he's not. And his memory always sticks with me."

Linda Vasquez, event chair for Stockton's Moving Wall project, said people can place the name of their fallen hero from the wall on a piece of paper to take home as a memento, carrying on their memory. Sandoval and Holloway did just that in honor of their brothers-in-arms.

Sandoval said he felt welcomed when he returned from his service, but Holloway did not.

"Our Vietnam veterans weren't welcomed home, they were called horrible names, they weren't able to wear their military uniforms even on planes coming home," Vasquez said. "And so it's important to me that they feel welcomed home and that we honor each of these 58,000 men and women who never had that opportunity to grow old."

The Moving Wall will be open 24 hours a day through Monday at 3 p.m. Vasquez said Vietnam veterans often like to come at night, when it is quiet, personal and sacred to them.

For this community, the memorial is a place to reflect, remember and honor each name on the wall.