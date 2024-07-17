Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs announces run for California Lieutenant Governor

Former Stockton mayor wants to make political comeback with run for California Lieutenant Governor

SACRAMENTO — Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs wants another shot at public office after being voted out following a single term in his hometown city. He has now announced a run for California Lieutenant Governor.

I spoke with him about his official campaign announcement.

"Are you calling this a comeback," I asked.

"I don't think it's a comeback because I don't think I ever left," Tubbs responded.

The former mayor may not say it's a comeback, but he is back in front of cameras.

"We need a vision that speaks to the lived experiences of Californians," Tubbs said.

After serving as a Stockton city councilmember for one term and as mayor for another, Tubbs announced on social media that he is asking for the public's vote for lieutenant governor.

Of all the re-entry points for public office, why is Tubbs choosing lieutenant governor?

"Lieutenant governor, it has a stigma of being a little bit of a placeholder position for someone seeking higher office. Why not go to more of that grassroots council or mayor seat again?" I asked.

"Well, because I think since I've done it, right? I did it for eight years. I enjoyed it. I learned a lot and got a lot done," Tubbs said.

After skyrocketing to political success in his 20s with endorsements from Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama, Tubbs was booted from office by a wide margin.

"So many lessons. I think the first one is absolutely the importance of over-communicating," Tubbs said.

Stockton Councilmember Dan Wright served with Tubbs and supported him as mayor.

"He didn't campaign much," Wright said. "There is a part of the Stockton mentality that says we got to change 'em out every four years no matter what."

Tubbs' record includes creating the first city-led guaranteed income program. He has since helped create pilots in 60 cities across the country.

Tom Patti is a San Joaquin County supervisor now running for Stockton mayor who supports Tubbs but opposes making guaranteed income a state program.

"Where do you draw the line, and who pays for it? That's the big challenge," Patti said.

With this former rising political star making new moves, I asked Tubbs if he's been in touch with Oprah for this election.

"Are you expecting campaign contributions from Oprah Winfrey?" I asked.

"Well, if you know how to reach out to Oprah Winfrey—how does one reach Oprah Winfrey?" Tubbs said.

"You don't have her cell phone number?" I asked.

"She probably doesn't have a cell phone. She's Oprah. She just exists in this world," Large said.

Tubbs has not reported any campaign contributions so far. His campaign said fundraising is just beginning and he won't likely actively begin campaigning until after the presidential election.