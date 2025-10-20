Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi says her home was struck by gunfire

The home of the mayor of Stockton was struck by gunfire over the weekend, officials said.

Mayor Christina Fugazi told CBS Sacramento that the incident happened early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. No one inside the home was hurt, Fugazi said.

"Mayor Fugazi remains focused on ensuring public safety and supporting ongoing efforts to reduce violence in our city," Fugazi's office said in a statement.

Stockton police confirmed that a shooting had taken place at that time along N. Lincoln Street in Stockton's downtown area, near the mayor's home.

Two teenage boys, 17 and 18, were hurt in the shooting, police said. Officers said of the teen's injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.