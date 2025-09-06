Watch CBS News
Stockton man, woman shot while walking to party

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police said two people were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Fremont and Yosemite streets.

According to police, the victims, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were headed to a party when a vehicle drove by and an occupant shot at them.

Both victims were hit by gunfire and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There was no information on the shooter, police said.  

