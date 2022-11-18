Stockton man gets 10 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking

STOCKTON — A Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to a decade in prison for methamphetamine trafficking, prosecutors said.

When investigators served a search warrant at the home of Jeremy David Dosier, 26, in August 2020, he was found in his bathroom attempting to destroy a large amount of meth using the faucet in his bathtub, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California.

Investigators seized approximately 3.5 pounds of meth in addition to several large bags containing the drugs Dosier has already destroyed.

While searching Dosier's home, authorities also located $11,830 in cash and a leaded pistol under a couch cushion.

Dosier pleaded guilty on Oct. 14, 2022, and admitted to having been in possession of 10-13 pounds of meth before authorities arrived at his home in August 2020.