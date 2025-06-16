Stockton man who physically abused infant son to death gets 50 years to life

STOCKTON — A Stockton man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for physically abusing his two-month-old baby to death, prosecutors said Monday.

Mathew Garcia was convicted in early February of one count of child abuse resulting in death, one count of child abuse with a great bodily injury enhancement and misdemeanor child abuse, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said.

Garcia, 28, was arrested in mid-November 2020 after the infant, Emiliano Garcia, was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries.

According to the DA's office, Amber Navarro, Emiliano's mother, first noticed a red spot and a white patch on the baby's mouth on November 10, 2020, and sought medical attention. Emiliano was diagnosed with thrush and sent home, but later that night, he developed a fever, irregular breathing and seizures while under the care of his father.

Evidence revealed that Emiliano's father had repeatedly physically abused him. That abuse included Mathew Garcia shaking and kicking Emiliano and violently shoving a bottle in his mouth. The DA's office said it was also discovered that Matthew Garcia had thrown Emiliano into a bathtub just days before his death and never sought medical attention for a "mushy spot" on the baby's head, nor informed the mother of what happened.

Emiliano Garcia died in the hospital on November 14, 2020. His cause of death was determined to be severe craniocerebral trauma, resulting from being violently assaulted, the DA said.

In the days after Emiliano's death, CBS Sacramento learned that Matthew Garcia had a criminal history and would have still been in prison if not for an early release that was granted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garcia was arrested the previous year and had been serving time for a felony burglary and attempted robbery conviction related to a home invasion with five young children in an apartment.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Garcia was supposed to be released from prison in December 2020, but that he had amassed enough pre-sentence and in-custody credits to qualify him for an early release under the governor's 180-day pandemic release order during that time.