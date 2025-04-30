Watch CBS News
Local News

Stockton Macy's worker shot while trying to stop shoplifter

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON — A Macy's worker in Stockton was injured in a shooting while trying to stop a shoplifting incident, the retailer said Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Macy's said the injured person was a member of its Asset Protection department.

Stockton police said the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Macy's on Pacific Avenue.

The victim was shot in the leg. Their injuries were described as not life-threatening, and the individual has since been treated and released from an area hospital, police said.

A suspect description was not available. Stockton police said officers will be viewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.

Macy's said it was fully cooperating with Stockton police.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.