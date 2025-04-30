Stockton Macy's worker shot while trying to stop shoplifter

STOCKTON — A Macy's worker in Stockton was injured in a shooting while trying to stop a shoplifting incident, the retailer said Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Macy's said the injured person was a member of its Asset Protection department.

Stockton police said the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Macy's on Pacific Avenue.

The victim was shot in the leg. Their injuries were described as not life-threatening, and the individual has since been treated and released from an area hospital, police said.

A suspect description was not available. Stockton police said officers will be viewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.

Macy's said it was fully cooperating with Stockton police.