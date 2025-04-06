Stockton Kings beat Austin Spurs in G League Western Conference Finals in front of home crowd

STOCKTON - The Stockton Kings are heading to the NBA G League Finals after beating the Austin Spurs 118-112 in the Western Conference Finals Sunday night.

Thousands of Stockton Kings fans packed into Adventist Health Arena Sunday night to show their support for the team.

Audrey Martinez and her dad Martin were some of the first fans in line and through the doors.

"For the whole community, this means a lot because we're all coming together, we're all supporting the team. We actually gotta get this win like we did on Thursday," Martinez said.

"I love our local sports, I love our local teams, and as a representative, I gotta have their back," said Councilmember Brando Villapudua, who came out to root on the Kings. "We need 'em, we need 'em to stay. We need that W, so I believe we're gonna win tonight and get closer to the championship."

"Born and raised, this is home man. Born and raised southside, went to Edison High School," said Tony Gladney, the on-court host for the Kings.

"It means more to the city than I could actually put into words," he said. "This is something that our city deserves. The city is pulling behind us, we're ready to win."

Fans out here saying win or lose, they are proud of this team.

They have been great, finishing the regular season tied for the best record in all of the NBA G League.

With a Kings will face the Osceola Magic in the finals on Tuesday. The championship will be a best-of-three-game series.