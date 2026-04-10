Greensboro Swarm take G League crown in 119-104 win over Stockton Kings

While the Sacramento Kings won't be competing in the playoffs, their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, has been doing otherwise.

Thousands of fans descended into Adventist Health Arena for game two of the NBA G League Finals on Friday.

There were lots of cheers and even more cowbell. Adventist Health Arena was rocking as the anticipation for a Game 3 lingered.

The Stockton Kings faced a tough loss against the Greensboro Swarm for Game 1, but that lit a fire under the Kings going into Game 2 -- a must-win for the defending champions.

Fans knew they had to show up for their home team, with many patiently waiting in line before doors opened.

They watched a Game 2 that was as nail-biting as the risky acrobatic halftime show.

The nearly 4,000 fans kept the faith all game, filling the arena with nothing but deafening noise.

Despite the fight, the Stockton Kings ended up falling to the Swarm, 119-104, giving the Swarm the G League crown.

In the post-game press conference, players and coaches said the fans did their job for a special group and a special season.