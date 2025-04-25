Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON – A suspect has been arrested after Stockton police said a 13-year-old girl was forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted earlier this week.

The Stockton Police Department said it received a missing person's report on April 13 after a 13-year-old girl left her home. Then, shortly after that report, police received a report of a possible sexual assault.

During the investigation, police said the two reports were related.

Officers said the girl was walking in the area of West Lane and Calaveras River when a suspect approached her and forced her into his vehicle before leaving the area.

Police said the suspect then sexually assaulted the girl in his vehicle. The girl was able to escape when the vehicle came to a stop in a parking lot, police said.

On Thursday, the suspect's vehicle was located, leading to the arrest of 41-year-old Dennis Lee, who was found to be carrying a replica firearm.

Stockton Police Department

Officers said Lee's criminal history includes manslaughter, sexual assaults and prostitution.

Anyone who may be a victim of Lee is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department or Stockton Crime Stoppers, police say.