Stockton house fire on Raymond Avenue displaces 6, injures 1

STOCKTON — A house fire in Stockton left six people displaced and one person injured, officials said Tuesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Raymond Avenue near West Rose Street and Carlton Avenue.

The Stockton Fire Department said a two-story home had caught fire and the flames have since been put out. The one person's injuries were described as minor.

A CBS Sacramento camera at the scene captured heavy burn damage in the back section of the second floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.