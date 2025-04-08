Watch CBS News
Stockton house fire on Raymond Avenue displaces 6, injures 1

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A house fire in Stockton left six people displaced and one person injured, officials said Tuesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Raymond Avenue near West Rose Street and Carlton Avenue.

The Stockton Fire Department said a two-story home had caught fire and the flames have since been put out. The one person's injuries were described as minor.

A CBS Sacramento camera at the scene captured heavy burn damage in the back section of the second floor.

stockton-house-fire-raymond-ave-2.png
CBS Sacramento

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

