Armed suspect shot by officers after foot pursuit in Stockton, police say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

A foot chase in Stockton ended with police officers shooting an armed suspect, officials said Tuesday night.

The Stockton Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop around 6:09 p.m. near Doray Court and Pixie Drive.

During the stop, a man fled on foot. While fleeing, police said the man dropped what was later determined to be a loaded firearm and then tried to pick it back up as officers pursued him.

Officers, fearing for their safety, opened fire and struck the suspect, the department said.

Police say officers immediately rendered medical aid on scene until emergency medical services arrived. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, and his condition is not known.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect.  

Stockton police said that, in keeping with county-wide protocol, a multi-agency investigation is now underway. The probe is being led jointly by the Stockton Police Department, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations and the California Department of Justice.

No further details were available.

