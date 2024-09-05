Police search for vehicle believed to be connected to deadly Stockton shooting, shootout

STOCKTON – Police have released pictures of a vehicle they believe is connected to a deadly shooting and shootout in Stockton in early July.

A 37-year-old man died at a hospital after he was shot on the night of July 7 along N Commerce Street, police said.

But earlier that day, police said multiple vehicles and homes were struck during a shootout in the area of Gordon Verner Circle. No one was injured in the shooting but there were several shell casings on the street from multiple firearms, police said.

A spokesperson with the Stockon Police Department said there were a lot of families, including children, in the area of the shootout as they were attending a baby shower.

Stockon police are looking for information about this vehicle as they say they believe it's connected to a deadly shooting and shootout on July 7, 2024. Stockton Police Department

Police said the primary suspect was a blue Volkswagon Atlas that was seen on surveillance cameras taking off from the scene.

They then said they believed the vehicle was connected to the deadly shooting along N Commerce Street.

No license plate number was provided. But anyone who knows who was in the vehicle or who it belongs to is urged to contact the police department.